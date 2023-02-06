ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks scored 22 points to help Tarleton State defeat UT Arlington 69-64 on Monday night.
Hicks also contributed six rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (13-11, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference). Jakorie Smith scored 19 points, going 6 of 8 (5 for 7 from distance). Javontae Hopkins was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.
Chendall Weaver finished with 19 points and two steals for the Mavericks (8-16, 3-8). Kyron Gibson added 14 points, six assists and two steals for UT Arlington. Montez Young Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.