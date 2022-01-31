BOSTON Massachusetts is set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars for opioid addiction treatment and prevention from nationwide settlements with drug makers.
On Beacon Hill, some lawmakers say there needs to be more oversight of how that money will be spent.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is the sponsor of a proposal to create a state "recovery council" that would oversee the state's response to opioid treatment and prevention. A key role for the new panel would be ensuring that settlement money is devoted to its intended purposes, he said.
After several years of decline, opioid-related overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to state health data.
Public health officials attribute the uptick to a combination of social isolation, gaps in available services during the pandemic and even fears among some people that seeking treatment would expose them to COVID-19.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Massachusetts isn’t alone in the uptick of opioid related deaths during the pandemic. Nationally, opioid-related overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year, according U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fentanyl was involved in more than 60% of the overdose deaths last year, CDC data suggests.
Curbing opioid addiction has been a major focus on Beacon Hill for a number of years with hundreds of millions of dollars being devoted to expanding treatment and prevention efforts.
In 2016, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers pushed through a raft of rules aimed at curbing over-prescribing of opioids. Those included a cap on new opioid prescriptions written in any seven-day period.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Baker said his administration will “continue to invest in treatment, support, intervention, and education programs, primarily for residents experiencing the highest burden of this epidemic.”
In April, Attorney General Maura Healey agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis. The state is expected to get $90 million out of the settlement.
Lawmakers are considering a number of proposals in the current session aimed at expanding treatment options for people struggling with opioid addiction.
