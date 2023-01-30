BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are making a renewed push to update the state’s pre-detention bail laws to keep 'dangerous' criminals locked up before trial.
A proposal filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, calls for amending criminal justice laws to expand the list of offenses under which suspects can be kept in jail because of they pose a "danger" to include sex offenses against children, arson, assault and battery, and other crimes.
The plan is nearly identical to one filed several years in a row by former-Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who stepped down earlier this month after two terms in office. Baker's plans were repeatedly rejected by Democratic legislative leaders, who argued the changes went beyond updating bail laws.
Tarr said he believes the changes are still necessary and hopes to convince skeptical Democrats to support his proposal.
Under state law and a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Prosecutors can request a so-called "dangerousness" hearing to show evidence that releasing someone would pose a risk to the community. But the list of charges under which a hearing can be triggered consists of mostly domestic violence offenses, critics say.
Baker's plans, which he tried to pass for several consecutive legislative sessions, called for widening the list to include sex offenses against children and other crimes. He argued that "loopholes" in the law allow criminal suspects such as alleged child rapists to be released back into the community before trail.
He and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito held a series of panel discussions with state prosecutors and victims of sexual and physical abuse, who talked about the abuse they suffered and urged reluctant lawmakers to support the changes.
Democratic lawmakers opposing the changes dismissed the panels as a "well-scripted public relations tour" while Baker accused Democrats of making "harsh, cold and callous" comments that "insulted" victims of sexual and physical abuse.
To be sure, the Legislature has in recent years focused on easing mandatory sentences for minor offenses as part of updates to the state’s criminal justice laws. As such, Democratic legislative leaders have been reluctant to take up proposals to increase criminal penalties, even for serious crimes.
Democrats who opposed Baker's bills argued that it went far beyond just updating the state's bail laws to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
