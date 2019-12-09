Tarr wants state to expand 'angel' programs

BOSTON — Hundreds of opioid addicts have turned to Gloucester police for help under a controversial program that gives those who turn over their drugs a chance to get clean without getting busted.
The Gloucester Police Department's Angel Initiative has been replicated across the state and nation amid a wave of addiction that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. But questions linger about how effective the programs are and whether the initiatives run afoul of state laws, which don't allow police to shelter addicts from prosecution.
Hoping to address those concerns, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr has filed legislation that would require the state to come up policies and guidelines for dealing with people who show up at police stations seeking help for substance abuse. He said the legislation is focused on expanding the Gloucester initiative statewide.
"This program has proven to be successful, and the goal is to develop some standardized guidelines so we can make it available to more people," said Tarr, a Gloucester Republican.
Tarr's proposal, which will be considered by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Tuesday, would also require the state to study how effective the programs are, whether there are gaps in the availability of treatment beds, and if there are enough resources for police departments or any legal issues surrounding the programs.
"So far, we haven't seen any challenges," Tarr said. "But I want to make sure as we expand it, and it continues to work in our communities, that that isn't an issue down the line."
Mark Leahy, executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, said his organization sees no major issues and plans to support Tarr's proposal.
He said police are on the front lines of the opioid crisis and looking for ways to help blunt the impact of addiction in their communities by helping addicts get clean. He said opposition to the programs has waned as more communities have gotten on board.
"I think they've had a chance to see that the programs have been very successful in other communities, and that's probably put many of their concerns to rest," he said.
DAs' concerns
Tarr's bill is different from a proposal filed several years ago by Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, which explicitly sought to block prosecution of individuals who showed up at police departments with illegal drugs seeking to get into treatment.
Her bill was modeled on the state's "Good Samaritan" law, which offers a limited shield for someone seeking medical help for themselves or someone else who is overdosing.
But the proposal sparked a backlash from state prosecutors, including Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who argued that it flouted drug possession laws.
The Massachusetts District Attorneys Association, which opposed Ferrante's proposal, argued that besides shielding individuals from prosecution, the changes could open police to greater liability. It raised concerns about entrapment, for example, if an addict seeking help were arrested for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the drugs they'd surrendered.
Ferrante has apparently backed away from that effort. She didn't refile her proposal for the two-year legislative session that got underway in January.
Neither Blodgett nor the DA's association, headed by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, were aware of Tarr's proposal and declined to comment on it.
Carrie Kimball-Monahan, Blodgett’s spokeswoman, said nobody has been prosecuted to date but reiterated concerns that the Angel program skirts the drug laws.
"The issue with that program was not the idea that a police department would use its discretion to get someone help but rather that they made it a policy not to arrest someone in possession of drugs if they asked for help," she said. "We believed that the law does not allow a police chief to basically grant immunity to anyone in possession of drugs who requests treatment."
Kimball-Monahan pointed out that Blodgett's office for years has offered drug treatment for individuals who are arrested for a non-violent, drug-related offenses.
24,000 addicts aided
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a vocal advocate of substance abuse treatment in the prison system who operates a detox unit at the Middleton Jail, said the state needs to tread cautiously as it expands these kind of programs. He supports the idea of studying the issue.
"There's issues of legality and of who can make those decisions that need to be worked out," he said. "We need to set some perimeters, especially when it comes to the issue of amnesty."
To be sure, Tarr's proposal would require that any statewide guidelines exclude individuals who are "engaged in the illegal trafficking of controlled substances."
John Rosenthal, co-founder and chairman of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, worked with former Gloucester police Chief Leonard Campanello to create the Angel Initiative and said at least 500 departments — including 120 in Massachusetts — have adopted similar policies.
Nationwide, the programs have ushered more than 24,000 individuals into drug treatment programs, he said.
"It has been an absolute success," he said. "It should be replicated in every police department across Massachusetts and the country."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.