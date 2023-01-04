BOSTON — Sen. Bruce Tarr won another term as leader of the state Senate's ever-shrinking minority Republican caucus on Wednesday, as a new crop of lawmakers were sworn into office for a two-year session.
Tarr, 58, of Gloucester, has served nearly 30 years in the Senate representing his hometown and several other communities in Essex and Middlesex counties, including six-terms as minority leader. He was easily re-elected to a seventh-term as leader of the three-member GOP caucus, which includes himself.
In remarks from the Senate floor, Tarr pledged to work with the Democratic majority to seek "common ground" on issues that will come before the chamber over the next two years.
"We will present principled arguments on this floor, and disagree, respectfully, and not through obstruction," he said. "We are committed to working with our colleagues and state and local government to create a responsive government that serves the needs of all of our constituents."
Sen. Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, was re-elected to another term as Senate president, while House Speaker Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, was reelected to the top post for a second full term.
Democrats hold super majorities in both chambers, and neither incumbent leader faced a challenge from within their own party.
In a speech, Spilka ticked off a list of accomplishments by the previous Senate from passing mental health and policing reforms to setting a new funding formula for public schools, but said the chamber must do more to protect the state's most vulnerable residents, specifically when it comes to youth mental health issues.
"We must tackle the challenges that are before us, so that we can make hope happen and overcome the anxiety too many young people see in their present — and in their future," Spilka said. "If this sounds daunting — it’s because it is."
Spilka said a key priority for the Senate in the coming session will be making community college "free for all students" by dedicating more state funds to public higher education. She didn't provide details of how the proposed "student opportunity plan" would be funded.
Ahead of Spilka's reelection, members of the GOP minority caucus nominated Tarr to be the Senate President, but the Democratic majority rejected the proposal.
Tarr, an attorney and former state representative who has served in the state Senate since 1995, has been as minority leader since 2011. He beat back a challenge from an independent candidate in the Nov. 8 elections.
In the House, Rep. Brad Jones, R-North Reading, won another term on Wednesday as minority leader the chamber's GOP caucus.
In recent election cycles, the GOP has seen its Beacon Hill membership slide to historic lows in a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 3-1, and it has struggled to compete in most statewide and federal contests.
Democrats won the governor's office in the recent election, with Maura Healey's victory over Republican Geoff Diehl, and also occupy other statewide offices, including the attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer.
Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, administered the oath of office to lawmakers in both chambers and thanked them for working with his administration over the past eight years.
Among the newly elected lawmakers sworn in Wednesday included Rep. Jennifer Armini, a Marblehead Democrat, who was elected to fill the vacant 8th Essex House district and Manny Cruz, a Salem Democrat, who was elected to the 7th Essex House district.
Pavel Payano, a Lawrence Democrat who the newly created majority-minority 1st Essex Senate district, and Estela Reyes, of Lawrence, who won the 4th Essex House district, also took the oath of office on Wednesday.
The swearing-in of two incoming House lawmakers — including Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner, who won a recount by only one vote against incumbent Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, in the 2nd Essex district — have been postponed while a special legislative panel reviews recount tallies and legal challenges in the races.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.