Tatis steals home, Snell sharp as the Padres beat the Orioles 5-2 to take 2 of 3

Big league ERA leader Blake Snell pitched six strong innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in the seventh inning to electrify a sellout crowd at Petco Park as the San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 to take two of three from the best team in the AL