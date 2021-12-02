Boston Celtics (12-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-7, third in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz. Tatum is 10th in the league averaging 24.4 points per game.
The Jazz are 8-4 on their home court. Utah ranks sixth in the league with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.6.
The Celtics have gone 6-6 away from home. Boston is fifth in the league with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.
Marcus Smart is averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.
Celtics: 6-4, averaging 102.4 points, 48.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.
INJURIES: Jazz: Royce O'Neale: day to day (foot), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).
Celtics: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.