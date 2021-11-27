Boston Celtics (10-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors. Tatum ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game.
The Raptors are 3-2 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is 2-2 in one-possession games.
The Celtics are 6-8 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 107.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting on Nov. 11. Tatum scored 22 points to help lead the Celtics to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.1 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.
Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (injury recovery).
Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (illness), Robert Williams III: out (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.