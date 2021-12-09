Boston Celtics (13-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-4, second in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Phoenix Suns. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 25.7 points per game.
The Suns have gone 11-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks seventh in the league allowing just 105.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.
The Celtics are 7-9 on the road. Boston averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.
Celtics: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).
Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Jabari Parker: out (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.