Brooklyn Nets (32-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Brooklyn. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 26.0 points per game.
The Celtics have gone 27-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks third in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.8.
The Nets are 22-17 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Day'Ron Sharpe averaging 2.5.
The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 129-106 on Feb. 25. Tatum scored 30 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jaylen Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Boston.
Patty Mills is averaging 12.7 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.
Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle).
Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligbile to play).
