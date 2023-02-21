Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-7, 12-2 SEC)
College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -1; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M plays the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M's 69-60 win against the Missouri Tigers.
The Aggies are 13-1 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.
The Volunteers are 9-5 in conference play. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.1.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Santiago Vescovi averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.
Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.