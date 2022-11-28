Syracuse Orange (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)
Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Justin Taylor scored 25 points in Syracuse's 73-72 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.
The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 at home. Illinois averages 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.
The Orange have gone 0-0 away from home. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Illinois.
Judah Mintz is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.7 points for Syracuse.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
