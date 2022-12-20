Wofford Terriers (7-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-4)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Wofford Terriers after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M's 83-79 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.8.

The Terriers have gone 0-5 away from home. Wofford has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is shooting 30.6% and averaging 11.4 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you