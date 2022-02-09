Florida International Panthers (13-11, 3-8 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Florida International Panthers after Andrew Taylor scored 28 points in Marshall's 88-64 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-6 in home games. Marshall has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 3-8 against C-USA opponents. Florida International averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 70-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Tevin Brewer led the Panthers with 19 points, and Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and six assists for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you