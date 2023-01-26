UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)
Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -15.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the UL Monroe Warhawks after Andrew Taylor scored 27 points in Marshall's 87-78 overtime win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Thundering Herd are 12-1 on their home court. Marshall is the Sun Belt leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 10.9.
The Warhawks are 5-3 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.
The Thundering Herd and Warhawks match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taevion Kinsey is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Marshall.
Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Jamari Blackmon is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.
Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.