Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (11-9, 4-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-6, 5-2 OVC)
Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Ray'Sean Taylor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 67-58 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.
The Cougars are 7-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Screaming Eagles are 4-3 in conference play. Southern Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
Trevor Lakes averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Swope is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
