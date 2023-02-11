Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 9-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -6.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 22 points in Texas A&M's 83-78 win against the Auburn Tigers.
The Tigers have gone 9-5 at home. LSU gives up 68.8 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.
The Aggies are 9-2 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for LSU.
Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.