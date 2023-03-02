EAST DERRY — This little library has a long, strong history in town.
Taylor Library celebrated its 145th birthday recently, offering patrons birthday cake and other special events.
The library first opened its doors in 1878 in a space at the historic Upper Village Hall, thanks to a $1,000 bequest from Harriet Taylor. Her sister, Emma, later donated another $1,000 to support the library.
As space got tight, the library moved across the street in the 1920s to its present location — a small brick building given to the town by Frederick Shepard Jr., grandfather to America’s first man in space, East Derry native Alan B. Shepard Jr.
The future astronaut once helped his grandmother, Annie, carry and arrange the books in her job as a Taylor librarian. The famed flier’s father, Alan Sr., served as a library trustee for 52 years.
The library, also part of the East Derry Historic District, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The library continues to be a popular spot for many families, offering story times, crafts, special programs and many more events.
