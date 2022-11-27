BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor’s 25 points helped Lehigh defeat Monmouth 80-76 on Sunday night.
Taylor was 8-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (4-2). Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Myles Foster finished with 21 points for the Hawks (0-7). Jack Collins added 16 points and four steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also recorded 12 points, two steals and two blocks. The loss was the Hawks’ seventh straight.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
