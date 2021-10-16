NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his starting debut.
The top-rated quarterback prospect in the 2021 class certainly played up to his billing against Gary Patterson and TCU, leading the Sooners to a 52-31 victory on Saturday night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
No. 4 Oklahoma is now 7-0 and 4-0 in Big 12 play. OU coach Lincoln Riley improved to 6-0 in his career against TCU. The Frogs dropped back to .500 on the season at 3-3, 1-2 in Big 12.
Oklahoma got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. TCU pulled within striking distance at times in the first half, including a chance to tie the game or even take the lead with less than minutes left.
But the Frogs went three-and-out and left enough time for Williams and the Sooners to march 76 yards for a TD and 24-14 halftime lead.
OU kept a multiple-possession lead the rest of the way.
TCU had its moments in the second half, such as a 75-yard TD by Quentin Johnston in the third quarter. But then TCU tried an onside kick and it backfired.
OU took over on its own 33 and, four plays later, Williams had a 7-yard TD pass to Jadon Haselwood. It was the third TD reception of the night by Haselwood. On OU’s next offensive series, Williams scored on a 41-yard run to make it 45-24 late in the third quarter.
Williams, the top-rated QB in the 2021 recruiting class, had the look of a superstar in the sport. He completed his first 10 passes for 206 yards, and would have been 11 of 11 if not for a drop by Austin Stogner in the end zone.
TCU, meanwhile, was without its top player as running back Zach Evans was sidelined with an injury. Then cornerback Tre Tomlinson exited late in the first half with an undisclosed injury.
The Frogs return home next Saturday, hosting West Virginia.
