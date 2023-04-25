FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has found its transfer quarterback.
The Horned Frogs landed a commitment Tuesday afternoon from Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan. Nolan started multiple years with the Beavers and was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention in 2021 and Pro Football Focus First-Team All-Pac-12 the same year.
As a redshirt sophomore Nolan threw for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Nolan also ran for 286 yards and three touchdowns.
Nolan started the first few games of 2022 for Oregon State and led the Beavers to a 3-0 start, but he suffered a season-ending injury and had also seen his production drop. He threw seven touchdowns and eight interceptions to start the year.
Working in a more quarterback friendly scheme, Nolan will have a chance for a reset. The Horned Frogs exited the spring pleased with the progress of Chandler Morris and Josh Hoover, but had been open about needing to add another quarterback to the room.
Nolan checks the boxes the staff was looking for. He’s experienced at the Power Five level and old enough that it shouldn’t impact a younger quarterback like Hoover or 2024 commitment Hauss Hejny from Aledo.
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.