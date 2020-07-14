School districts across the region face an uncertain future as they try to prepare for the upcoming academic year.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues, it’s unclear what mode of teaching will be used — children back in classrooms or learning remotely from home, or perhaps a mix of both.
What will the physical arrangement of classrooms be to keep students socially distant and safe? Will there be sports and other after-school activities. If so how, will they operate to keep students healthy?
In Andover, another question has emerged. It is leaving teachers and other school staff members uncertain of their pay and even whether they will have jobs in the upcoming academic year.
Many employees of Andover public schools are at risk of suffering pay cuts or losing their positions entirely because the proposed school budget for the 2020-21 year includes a $1.1 million cut in personnel spending.
Superintendent Sheldon Berman announced the anticipated cut in a recent public hearing on the proposed budget.
Berman said the reductions in personnel costs will largely result from negotiated settlements with school workers unions.
According to a June 12 press release from the School Committee, members were unable to reach an agreement on a "one-year bridge contract" with the Andover Education Association, the labor union that represents some of Andover's teachers.
The one-year bridge contract would have made salary-only modifications for teachers in the AEA, as a means of delaying addressing the larger economic issues schools are facing during the pandemic, the release added.
Nicole Kieser, a spokeswoman for the school district, pointed out that in a memo to the APS community, the School Committee affirmed its commitment to maintaining staffing. That memo also went out June 12.
"A priority of the School Committee during this pandemic has been to maintain school staff and avoid the layoffs other Massachusetts districts have been forced to implement," the memo reads. "We intend to uphold this commitment to our teachers.'”
Kieser said the personnel cuts would affect both union and non-union employees. She said they are looking at staffing as a potential area to make budget cuts because "personnel is the largest part of the district’s budget and an area where we have some flexibility for reduction of costs."
The proposed school budget for the upcoming year is $89.2 million, an increase of nearly 3.9% over the previous year. Due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, however, cuts including those by Town Manager Andrew Flanagan are forcing Berman to reduce the proposed budget for the 2020-21 year.
Berman said he plans to cover many of the cuts and other budget shortfalls with the $1.1 million reduction in personnel spending, leaving teachers and other school workers uncertain of their futures.
He said talks with unions will determine if the $1.1 million cut can be made.
“We are in negotiations and we hope that we can reduce our personnel cost by $1.1 million,” Berman said during the budget hearing.
With respect to how Berman plans to cut personnel costs without necessarily cutting jobs, Kieser said, "We have many options for reduction in personnel costs. Over the years, we have been able to achieve this through attrition and retirements."
Berman has asked the School Committee not to vote on the budget until Andover finds out how much state aid the schools will receive.