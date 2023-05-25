FILE - San Diego Padres relief pitcher Julio Teheran delivers during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The move comes a day after Teheran opted out of a minor league deal with the Padres.