NEW YORK (AP) — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday.
A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim Anderson objected to a hard tag by Donaldson, the two stars sparred again. This time, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the fray, too.
In the third inning, Donaldson had rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. Donaldson, a former AL MVP in his first season with the Yankees, was escorted off the field by manager Aaron Boone and Anderson, an All-Star shortstop, was led off by third base coach Joe McEwing.
In the fifth, Grandal stood up from his crouch and began jawing at Donaldson as he approached the plate. The barking continued as relievers ran in from the bullpens and the benches emptied, with Chicago manager Tony LaRussa also yelling at Donaldson.
Anderson continued to shout at Donaldson while being restrained by José Abreu and infielder Gavin Sheets. After a few minutes, umpires issued warnings to both sides and Donaldson struck out.
METS 5, ROCKIES 1
DENVER (AP) — Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the Mets beat the Rockies in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees.
Carlos Carrasco (4-1) allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York.
C.J. Cron had three hits and Germán Márquez (1-4) allowed five runs -- four earned -- in six innings for the Rockies.
BLUE JAYS 3, REDS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and the Blue Jays beat the Reds.
Bichette’s first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette’s career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh.
Alek Manoah (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits to snap a three-start winless streak and getting his first W since April 28. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth for his AL-leading 14th save in 16 chances,.
RED SOX 6, MARINERS 5
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vázquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Mariners scoreless for six innings.
Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win.
Rookie Julio Rodríguez had three hits for Seattle, which has dropped five of six and 18 of its last 24.
Franchy Cordero tripled off Drew Steckenrider (0-2) when the ball took a crazy carom off the Green Monster away from center fielder Rodríguez.
When Cordero got up after his headfirst slide into third, he waved both hands in the air toward his dugout. Vázquez then followed with his single off the left-field wall.
John Schreiber (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the victory and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his second save,
PADRES 2, GIANTS 1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the Padres beat the Giants.
Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.
Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.
Musgrove (5-0) struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts.
Machado’s eighth homer, a 425-shot to center, came off a 1-2 fastball that Carlos Rodón (4-3) left over the middle of the plate, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the third.
DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 6, 10 innings
CHICAGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons to give the Diamondbacks a comeback win over the Cubs.
Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele, but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras. Rowan Wick (1-1) gave up Varsho’s double.
Arizona has won three straight games after ending a six-game losing streak in Thursday’s series opener.
Diamondbacks relievers Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken, Ian Kennedy (3-2) combined for a pair of scoreless innings before Mark Melancon entered in the 10th for his ninth save of the season.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.