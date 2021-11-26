Delaware (4-2) vs. Temple (2-3)
Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays host to Delaware in a non-conference matchup. Delaware fell 81-73 to Oakland on Wednesday. Temple is coming off a 75-58 win in Charleston over Elon on Sunday.
SUPER SENIORS: Delaware's Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Fightin' Blue Hens points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BATTLE: Khalif Battle has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 16 for 35 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fightin' Blue Hens. Temple has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) across its past three outings while Delaware has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Temple is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Owls have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
