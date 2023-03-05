Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC)
New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -5.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Temple Owls after Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points in Tulane's 81-78 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.
The Green Wave are 11-3 on their home court. Tulane averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Jalen Cook with 5.0.
The Owls are 10-7 against AAC opponents. Temple is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Cook is averaging 20.3 points, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.
Khalif Battle is shooting 41.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.
LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.
Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.