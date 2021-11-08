UT Martin (0-0) vs. Tennessee (0-0)
Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state rivals are set to do battle as Tennessee opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks. UT Martin went 8-16 last year, while Tennessee ended up 18-9.
DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per matchup en route to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. UT Martin went 1-2 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.
