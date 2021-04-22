SALEM, N.H. – Several selectmen this week publicly berated five Planning Board members who approved of discussing a proposal to allow Chaser’s Poker Room and Casino into the former K-Mart on South Broadway.
The charitable gaming business has been established a quarter mile away, at 7 Veterans Memorial Parkway, since 2017 under the ownership of Michael and Lisa Withrow. She was a selectwoman until earlier this year.
The husband and wife plan to equip the vacant, 84,000-square-foot former department store with 800 gaming stations and 155 dining and lounge seats for casino patrons. The space has sat vacant since January 2020, when K-Mart department stores were shuttered across the country.
But tensions have mounted regarding its revival – specifically with charitable gaming.
Arguments are based on whether Kymalimi LLC, the Withrows’ business entity, has permission from the property owner and abutter, Market Basket.
Records show Kymalimi has leased the site from K-Mart’s parent company, Transform Operation Stores, LLC. And a letter to the town from Transform’s President of Real Estate Scott Carr states just that.
However, Selectman Michael Lyons, who serves as his board’s representative to the Planning Board, believes permission is needed directly from Market Basket.
Attorney Carmine Tomas wrote to the town on behalf of Market Basket claiming the property owner “was not informed or consulted regarding any aspect of this application.”
The letter describes “substantial concerns regarding the proposed use, including the unusual and detrimental parking, traffic and public safety impacts associated with an 84,000-square-foot gaming use.”
Regarding that concern, Lisa Withrow has said, “the building may be 10 times bigger than the current Chasers, but we are only looking to use four times the size. This was intentional to match the current accepted amount of parking and traffic.”
Records show that Chaser's annually contributes about $2.5 million to local charities, in-line with state requirements for the charitable gaming industry. The owners see the new space as an opportunity to double that number, in addition to creating about 100 jobs.
The Withrows’ attorney, Denis Robinson, points specifically to a paragraph in the lease agreement between Market Basket and K-Mart that allows the department store to make whatever “alterations, additions or changes, structural or otherwise in and to its buildings as it may deem necessary or suitable.”
The application for Chaser's only mentions a change of use.
“(Market Basket) has already consented to the proposed physical changes,” Robinson said, “and need not do so again.”
According to the lease, the property is available to K-Mart through extension options for at least another 25 years, until January 2046.
Lyons and his fellow selectmen James Keller and Cathy Stacey say they are shocked the Planning Board even looked at the Chaser's proposal because of Market Basket’s opposition.
“Normally I’m a big believer of ‘let the boards and committees do as they need to do, everyone has their own purview,’” Keller said Monday during a public meeting of selectmen. “But in this case, this decision put this community in such legal harm’s way it’s incredible.”
He went on, “Every single one of those Planning Board members that voted ‘yes’ really needs to reflect on their position, and whether they should be on the Planning Board at all.”
Selectman Bob Bryant countered with his understanding of the ownership.
“The Demoulas family (Market Basket) owns the building, but I also understand that K-Mart has the full use and decision making power on that building except for anything that happens outside,” he said.
In the wake of the meeting, Lisa Withrow described Lyons and Keller as "wildly out of line."
"As much as they would like it, they don't have authority over the Planning Board or the elected people who sit on that board," she said. "It sure seems like their emotions and personal feelings have made them lose all perspective."
Planning Board Chairman Keith Belair said his board is only responsible for land-use issues, and leasing questions need to be settled through attorneys for both parties involved.
The board is scheduled to continue discussion at its April 27 meeting.