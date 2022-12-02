Boise State Broncos (5-2) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (5-2)
Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Boise State Broncos at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.
The Broncos have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Boise State scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.
Marcus Shaver Jr. is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.7 points for Boise State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
