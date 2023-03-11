Vanderbilt Commodores (20-13, 11-7 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (24-8, 15-3 SEC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -5.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies and Vanderbilt Commodores meet in the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies are 15-3 against SEC opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC in team defense, allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.
The Commodores are 11-7 against SEC teams. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Myles Stute is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Commodores: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
