McNeese Cowboys (11-22, 6-12 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland)
Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -9.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders play in the Southland Tournament against the McNeese Cowboys.
The Islanders have gone 14-4 against Southland teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.
The Cowboys are 6-12 in Southland play. McNeese has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Islanders. Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
Zach Scott is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals. Christian Shumate is shooting 56.8% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
