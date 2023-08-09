FILE - Texas A&M fans cheer as the team takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. The 12th Man Foundation, which supports Texas A&M athletics, announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, it is closing the branch set up for donors to support endorsement deals for Aggies athletes. The 12th Man Foundation said it will still engage in name, image and likeness activities with Aggies athletes using “unrestricted donations.”