Georgia Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-7, 7-2 SEC)
College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Texas A&M Aggies after Mardrez McBride scored 20 points in Georgia's 94-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers.
The Aggies are 10-1 in home games. Texas A&M scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 4-5 against SEC opponents. Georgia is fourth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.3.
The Aggies and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.
Terry Roberts is averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
