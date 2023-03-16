Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC)
Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9:55 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -2.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions play in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The Aggies have gone 15-3 against SEC teams, with a 10-6 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.
The Nittany Lions are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 16.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
