Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-2)

Chicago; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the Texas A&M Aggies after Eral Penn scored 25 points in DePaul's 82-78 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Blue Demons are 2-0 in home games. DePaul averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-0 away from home. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from deep. Solomon Washington paces the Aggies shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.4 points for DePaul.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Julius Marble is averaging 8.8 points for Texas A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

