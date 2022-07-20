FILE - Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday, July 20, 2022, on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County jail records. Smith, 21, was arrested by Texas A&M police and was booked into the Brazos County jail.