Xavier Musketeers (27-9, 15-5 Big East) vs. Texas Longhorns (28-8, 12-6 Big 12)
Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns and No. 13 Xavier Musketeers meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
The Longhorns' record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 16-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas leads the Big 12 averaging 77.7 points and is shooting 47.1%.
The Musketeers' record in Big East games is 15-5. Xavier has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.
Souley Boum is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.
Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.