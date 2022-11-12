Here are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites and times for the area round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Dalhart (5-5) vs. Whitesboro (9-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium
Shallowater (10-1) vs. Paradise (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium
Tuscola Jim Ned (8-3) vs. Bushland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field
Brock (7-4) vs. Muleshoe (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Region II
Area
Pottsboro (10-1) vs. Whitney (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Mineola (6-5) vs. Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
West (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Malakoff (10-1) vs. Winnsboro (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Region III
Area
Diboll (8-3) vs. Columbus (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Huffman’s Falcon Stadium
Orangefield (9-2) vs. Cameron Yoe (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Franklin (11-0) vs. Anahuac (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Hitchcock (10-1) vs. Woodville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Anahuac’s White Stadium
Region IV
Area
Llano (11-0) vs. Goliad (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum
Jourdanton (10-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium
Edna (10-1) vs. Universal City Randolph (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium
CC London (5-5) vs. Blanco (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Crane (8-3) vs. Idalou (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Denver City’s Mustang Stadium
Wall (10-1) vs. Childress (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium
Canadian (9-2) vs. Early (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Spearman (4-7) vs. Alpine (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium
Region II
Area
Comanche (10-1) vs. Bells (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sprigtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Holliday (11-0) vs. Scurry-Rosser (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Palmer (10-0) vs. Callisburg (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex
Gunter (10-0) vs. Jacksboro (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium
Region III
Area
New London West Rusk (9-2) vs. Waskom (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
Hooks (9-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field
Daingerfield (9-2) vs. De Kalb (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
Newton (10-1) vs. New Boston (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Region IV
Area
Wallis Brazos (8-3) vs. Hebbronville (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium
Tidehaven (9-2) vs. Nixon-Smiley (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Altair’s Rice Raider Stadium
Poth (10-1) vs. Boling (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium
Taft (9-2) vs. Rogers (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium
