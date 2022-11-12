Here are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites and times for the area round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Dalhart (5-5) vs. Whitesboro (9-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Shallowater (10-1) vs. Paradise (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (8-3) vs. Bushland (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Brock (7-4) vs. Muleshoe (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Region II

Area

Pottsboro (10-1) vs. Whitney (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Mineola (6-5) vs. Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

West (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Malakoff (10-1) vs. Winnsboro (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Region III

Area

Diboll (8-3) vs. Columbus (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Huffman’s Falcon Stadium

Orangefield (9-2) vs. Cameron Yoe (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Franklin (11-0) vs. Anahuac (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Hitchcock (10-1) vs. Woodville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Anahuac’s White Stadium

Region IV

Area

Llano (11-0) vs. Goliad (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

Jourdanton (10-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

Edna (10-1) vs. Universal City Randolph (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

CC London (5-5) vs. Blanco (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Crane (8-3) vs. Idalou (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Denver City’s Mustang Stadium

Wall (10-1) vs. Childress (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium

Canadian (9-2) vs. Early (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Spearman (4-7) vs. Alpine (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Region II

Area

Comanche (10-1) vs. Bells (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sprigtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Holliday (11-0) vs. Scurry-Rosser (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Palmer (10-0) vs. Callisburg (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Gunter (10-0) vs. Jacksboro (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

Region III

Area

New London West Rusk (9-2) vs. Waskom (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

Hooks (9-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field

Daingerfield (9-2) vs. De Kalb (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Newton (10-1) vs. New Boston (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Region IV

Area

Wallis Brazos (8-3) vs. Hebbronville (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Tidehaven (9-2) vs. Nixon-Smiley (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Altair’s Rice Raider Stadium

Poth (10-1) vs. Boling (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium

Taft (9-2) vs. Rogers (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

