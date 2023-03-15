Colgate Raiders (26-8, 17-1 Patriot League) vs. Texas Longhorns (26-8, 12-6 Big 12)
Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -13.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the Colgate Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Longhorns' record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 14-2 in non-conference games. Texas averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.
The Raiders are 17-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks third in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for Texas.
Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 50.3% from beyond the arc. Keegan Records is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Colgate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
