North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.