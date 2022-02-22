Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Tuesday after being accused of hitting one of his daughters in 2019.
Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful restraint, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said on Twitter.
As part of his plea agreement, Hamilton has to pay court costs, a $500 fine, attend anger control and parenting classes, and perform community service, the office said.
