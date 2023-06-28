Detroit Tigers (34-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-31, first in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-8, 6.72 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -222, Tigers +185; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Texas has a 25-14 record in home games and a 48-31 record overall. The Rangers are 5-11 in games decided by one run.
Detroit has a 34-44 record overall and a 16-23 record on the road. The Tigers have a 22-35 record in games when they have allowed a home run.
The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 12-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.
Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 13-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
Tigers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Tigers: Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.