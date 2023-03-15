Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-20, 7-11 SWAC)
Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -2; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers have gone 7-11 against SWAC teams, with a 7-9 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.
The Knights' record in NEC action is 10-6. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. John Walker III is shooting 45.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.
Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Knights: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
