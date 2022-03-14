Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-11, 7-7 Southland) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (18-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and Texas A&M-CC Islanders meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Islanders are 7-7 against Southland teams. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Walker III is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. John Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Isaac Mushila is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Simeon Fryer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you