Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-15, 10-6 NEC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (14-20, 7-11 SWAC)
Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -2; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers have gone 7-11 against SWAC opponents, with a 7-9 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern is the SWAC leader with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 8.9.
The Knights' record in NEC play is 10-6. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging 10.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.
Joe Munden Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Knights: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.