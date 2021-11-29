Texas State (4-2) vs. Rice (4-3)
Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Texas State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Wednesday. Texas State blew out LeTourneau by 45 at home, while Rice fell to Fordham in Estero, 84-74.
STEPPING UP: Rice's Max Fiedler has averaged 11.6 points and 9.7 rebounds while Travis Evee has put up 16.1 points. For the Bobcats, Caleb Asberry has averaged 15.5 points while Isiah Small has put up 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 45.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Rice has 33 assists on 88 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas State has assists on 35 of 98 field goals (35.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 10 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among CUSA teams.
