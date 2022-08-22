North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.