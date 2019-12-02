RYAN HUTTON/ Staff file photoQuad-captain Nic Colvin, right, scored a pair of goals and was a constant starter for a Windham boys soccer team that reached the Division 1 semifinals this fall.
Ryan Hutton
CARL RUSSO/staff photoElla Dandrade had a monster season to lead Pinkerton to a 17-3 overall record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Carl Russo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoLondonderry's Justin Miller, left, and Tyler Kayo look in both awe and amazement at the Division 1 state championship football trophy. The duo helped the Lancers complete an undefeated season this fall while claiming the program's first title since 1998.
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoWindham field hockey seniors, from left, Sarah Goss, Ryane Farrell, Olivia Manchester and Mary Johnson celebrate their victory over Concord to win the Division I championship.
MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo
Photos Courtesy of Rebecca GaroneStandout three-sport athlete Brady Day fought off injury but still had a great fall on the gridiron for Pinkerton.
Thanksgiving Leftovers: Remembering the great fall season that was
