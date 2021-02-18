BOSTON — On a typical New Year's Eve, an elaborate, aquatic-themed ice sculpture will stand outside the New England Aquarium, eliciting oohs and ahhs from an adoring crowd.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the closure of the aquarium, that didn't happen this year.
But now that the Boston landmark has reopened to visitors, an ice sculpture has returned to greet visitors with help of North Andover artist Don Chapelle.
On Wednesday, Chapelle finished a 16-foot sculpture of a female right whale and her calf on Central Wharf Plaza, just outside the New England Aquarium, which reopened to the public on Feb. 5.
The sculpture commemorates the 40th anniversary of the aquarium’s right whale research program, which began in the early 1980s. Since its inception, the research program’s goal has been to cut down on threats to the critically endangered species, such as vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements. To date, there are only 350 right whales in existence.
“We continue to focus on finding ways for right whales to live safely in their watery home,” said Amy Knowlton, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium. “This ice sculpture represents the hope for their future by celebrating a mother with her newborn calf tucked by her side.”
Chapelle, who owns Brilliant Ice Sculptures in Lawrence, began the construction of the more intricate work on his whale sculpture at his personal studio, then – with the help of an assistant – fused the gigantic piece together outside the aquarium.
The sculpture is 16 feet long, 10 feet wide and 6.5 feet tall. It was constructed out of 40 ice blocks weighing 350 pounds apiece.
“The aquarium is a fascinating place. Beyond all the glass and beautiful fish and amazing exhibits, there is so much happening behind the scenes,” Chapelle said. “How can you not love an institution that is so involved in marine biology on every level?”
While the New England Aquarium is open, health and safety measures are in place and the building's capacity is limited to 20%. Tickets are sold out until Feb. 22.
If you are interested in visiting Central Wharf to see the ice sculpture or would like to purchase tickets, visit neaq.org.