LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic has thrived in important games against the Los Angeles Clippers in Staples Center.
Add Tuesday night’s performance in the Mavericks’ 112-104 overtime victory to the glittering list.
In his return from three games out with left knee and ankle sprains, Doncic tallied 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to pair with Kristaps Porzingis’ team-high 30 points (including 10 of 10 from the foul line) and seven rebounds.
The Mavericks outscored Los Angeles 9-1in overtime to overcome the Clippers’ 11-1 run at the end of regulation, which Paul George capped with a game-tying 3-pointer at the fourth-quarter buzzer.
Classic Luka moments occurred early and often.
Drawing a technical foul for barking at a defender after making a bucket, flashing a knowing smile afterward? Check.
Draining a few step-back 3-pointers to shake his head, shout at courtside fans and stick out his tongue? Yes.
Slapping hands often with Porzingis, who scored six points and grabbed three offensive rebounds in overtime and played a strong two-way game? That, too.
All culminated in the best news of the night for the still-hobbled Doncic: Dallas ended its three-game losing streak and will return to Dallas for a four-day break before its next game, Saturday against the Wizards in American Airlines Center.
Doncic won’t be the only Mavericks point guard eager to capitalize on the mini Thanksgiving break.
Backup point guard Jalen Brunson left the game with 4:56 remaining in the second quarter with a left foot injury. He limped back to the locker room immediately, and the Mavericks ruled him out of the game early in the third quarter.
Brunson, who’s been Dallas’ most consistent player this season in starting and sixth-man roles, made two of his three field goal attempts Tuesday night for four points while adding two assists, two steals and a rebound in 11 minutes.
At that point, little-used reserve Trey Burke played as Dallas’ only fully healthy point guard with Frank Ntilikina already out with a right calf strain and Doncic on the bench with three first-half fouls. Reggie Bullock also missed Tuesday with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Doncic said Tuesday morning in a rare post-shootaround interview that his knee and ankle were “still painful,” though he didn’t experience a setback when he bumped knees with a teammate during a five-on-five scrimmage at the end of practice Monday.
The Mavericks didn’t activate him until he tested his leg during warm-ups about an hour before the game.
But soon after they did, Doncic reverted to his classic dominance and flair against his playoff nemesis Clippers.
He drew a technical foul late in the first quarter for staring down and barking at his longtime pest Terrance Mann after scoring over him. As Mann charged up to him afterward, Doncic smiled.
Later in the half, between making two foul shots, he also jawed with Marcus Morris Sr., who drew the ire of Doncic and Mavericks fans for controversial interactions with Doncic in the playoffs.
Perhaps most impressive, and daring: Doncic played nearly the entire third quarter with four fouls, which he drew just 46 seconds into the period. The Clippers didn’t appear to target Doncic’s defense to add to his potential foul trouble, and he capitalized.
Doncic scored 15 points in 10 minutes shooting 6 of 8 from the field and contributed to 10 more off four assists as the Mavericks outscored the Clippers 38-28 in the period.
After Dallas missed its first 13 three-point attempts, Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined to make the next four. Doncic’s step-back 3 about three minutes into the third quarter gave the Mavericks their first lead, 57-56.
Unlike the playoff series last spring, Porzingis played Tuesday as feature scorer alongside Doncic on offense. Porzingis shot 9 of 16 from the field in 40 minutes, while Dorian Finney-Smith added 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Even with a new coaching staff and a new starting lineup around him — Willie Cauley-Stein started in place of Dwight Powell at center — Doncic appeared to be in the same mindset as last time he played in Staples Center.
In that Game 7 loss in the first round series, Doncic logged a career-best 46 points and 14 assists as he tried to will the Mavericks into the second round of the postseason.
The stakes weren’t as high on this Tuesday in late November, just over a month since the regular season began, but Doncic and Porzingis were eager to avenge Sunday's loss.
